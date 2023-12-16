SS Rajamouli Buys First Ticket Of Prabhas And Prithviraj Sukumaran's Salaar

SS Rajamouli with team Salaar. (courtesy: hombalefilms)

Fans across the nation are eagerly awaiting the release of Prabhas' film Salaar-Part One: Ceasefire. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the man behind the blockbuster KGF franchise, the action movie is set to hit cinemas on December 22. Adding to the excitement, ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli officially purchased the first ticket in Hyderabad. Production house Hombale Films shared a picture of Rajamouli to mark the special moment. In the photo, Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran can be seen posing with Rajamouli and a giant ticket. The caption of the picture read, “Legendary Director SS Rajamouli Garu buys the first ticket for #SalaarCeaseFire in Nizam.”

On Thursday, the creators of Salaar dropped the movie's first song, Sooreede. This Telugu track revolves around the theme of friendship and features animated sketches of the main actors mixed with cinematic shots. The song not only shows the scenes of Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran but also highlights two boys playing their younger versions. In a sweet moment, a maternal figure is seen feeding the young boys. Another part of the video shows the kids happily getting on a horse-drawn carriage). At the end of the video, Prabhas is seen calming a worried Prithviraj. Sooreede is sung by Harini Ivaturi with music by Ravi Basrur and lyrics written by Krishna Kanth (KK).

Before that, we got a thrilling sneak peek at Salaar through its action-packed trailer. In the three-minute video, we saw the strong friendship between two friends. Deva (Prabhas) promised steadfast support and compared himself to either a "shark" or a "bait" according to the demand of the situation. The story took us to the kingdom of Khansaar, where contenders vie for the throne amid challenges from all quarters. Prabhas stole the show as a one-man army, showcasing jaw-dropping action scenes in his unique style. The trailer wrapped up with a powerful line from Prabhas, "Please, I request," followed by more intense action. Fans also got a quick glimpse of Shruti Haasan.

Apart from Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan, Salaar also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Shruti Reddy and Saran Shakthi in important roles. The film will be released in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.