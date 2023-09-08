SS Rajamouli's Big Shout Out To Jawan: 'What An Earth-Shattering Opening.' Shah Rukh Khan Replies

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from the movie. (Courtesy: YouTube)

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli watched “2 movies back-to-back after a long time.” Can you guess the names? Anushka Shetty's Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, and, of course, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. The RRR director also pronounced his verdict on the two films, which were released on Thursday. First up was Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. Sharing a poster of the film on Instagram Stories, Rajamouli lauded director Mahesh Babu Pachigolla for “handling such a sensitive subject with so much fun.” He wrote, “Sweety [played by Anushka Shetty] looked as beautiful and radiant as ever. Naveen Polishetty provided lots of laughter and loads of fun. Congratulations to the Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty's team on their success. Mahesh Babu, kudos to you for handling such a sensitive subject with so much fun!”

For the unversed, SS Rajamouli has worked with Anushka Shetty in the Baahubali series.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, SS Rajamouli said, “This is why SRK is the Baadshah of the box office.” The director called the day 1 business of Jawan “Earth-shattering.” The SRK-starrer created history and became Bollywood's biggest opener. Jawan collected a record-breaking Rs 65.50 crore at the Indian box office on the first day of the release. (More on this later).

SS Rajamouli congratulated Atlee for “continuing the success streak in the north too.” Alongside the poster of Jawan on Instagram Stories, Rajamouli wrote, “This is the reason why SRK is the Badshah of the box office... What an earth-shattering opening. Congratulations Atlee for continuing the success streak in the north too, and congrats to the team of #Jawan for the stupendous success.”

Replying to SS Rajamouli's kind words on X (formerly called Twitter), SRK said, “Thank you so much sir. We are all learning from your creative inputs for cinema. Please see it as and when u can. Then call me to tell me if I can be a mass hero also. Ha ha. Love and regards sir.”

Coming back to Jawan's box office collection, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the film's opening day collection was 19.09% higher than Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. In a post on X, Taran Adarsh wrote, "Jawan is sensational...Creates history...Jawan hits the ball out of the stadium, Shatters all previous records... Biggest opener [Hindi films] in India. Day 1 biz...Jawan: Rs 65.50 cr [19.09% HIGHER than #Pathaan]"

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone (in an extended cameo).