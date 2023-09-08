Jawan Box Office Collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Is Bollywood's Biggest Opener With Record Rs 65 Crore

Jawan: SRK in a still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Jawan came, saw and absolutely conquered the box office. Shah Rukh Khan's film created history and shattered all the previous records to become Bollywood's biggest opener. The Atlee directed film collected a record-breaking Rs 65.50 crore at the Indian box office on the first day of the release, as per Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film's opening day collection was 19.09% higher than Shah Rukh Khan's smash hit Pathaan. Taran Adarsh wrote in his X (earlier called Twitter) post, "Jawan is sensational...Creates history...Jawan hits the ball out of the stadium, Shatters all previous records... Biggest opener [Hindi films] in India. Day 1 biz...Jawan: Rs 65.50 cr [19.09% HIGHER than #Pathaan]"

FYI, Jawan's opening day collection takes it past Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 hit Pathaan, which had an opening of Rs 55 crore, the Hindi version of KGF (with Rs 53.95 crore), War, which collected 51.60 crore on its opening day and Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan, which earned Rs 50.75 crore on day 1.

Directed by Atlee and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone.

Jawan managed to impress the audience and critics alike. The film opened to stellar reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film a 3.5 star rating in his review for NDTV and he wrote, "Jawan hits the bull's eye both as a movie that is out to entertain and a vehicle that demonstrates the power of a superstar endowed with a voice that is anything but ordinary. It manifests itself as much on the screen as it does outside its fictive confines."