Jawan Box Office Collection Day 38: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Is At ₹ 633 Crore And Counting

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan continues to dominate the Indian box office. As per a report published by Sacnilk, the film (all languages) minted an impressive ₹ 1.75 crore on its 38th day. Now, the total collection of Jawan stands at ₹633.78 crore. The report added that Jawan “ had an overall 13.88% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday, October 14.” At the global box office, the SRK film stands at 1132.13 crore. Sharing a poster of SRK's character in Jawan, production house Red Chillies Entertainment wrote, “Jawan's explosion at the box office echoes loudly in every corner of the world!”

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the 5th week collection figures for the Atlee-directed film. According to his post on X (formerly Twitter), Jawan's collection in the Hindi belt stands at ₹ 569.50 crore. “#Jawan [Week 5] Fri 1.10 cr, Sat 2.30 cr, Sun 2.90 cr, Mon 85 lacs, Tue 80 lacs, Wed 77 lacs, Thu 75 lacs. Total: ₹ 569.50 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice…#Jawan [#Tamil + #Telugu; Week 5] Fri 4 lacs, Sat 5 lacs, Sun 6 lacs, Mon 3 lacs, Tue 2 lacs, Wed 2 lacs, Thu 2 lacs. Total: ₹ 60.13 cr. #Boxoffice #Jawan ALL LANGUAGES [#Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu] total: 629.63 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice,” he wrote.

#Jawan [Week 5] Fri 1.10 cr, Sat 2.30 cr, Sun 2.90 cr, Mon 85 lacs, Tue 80 lacs, Wed 77 lacs, Thu 75 lacs. Total: ₹ 569.50 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice#Jawan [#Tamil + #Telugu; Week 5] Fri 4 lacs, Sat 5 lacs, Sun 6 lacs, Mon 3 lacs, Tue 2 lacs, Wed 2 lacs, Thu 2 lacs.… pic.twitter.com/fKl5Mkqtql — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 13, 2023

In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee said, "On one level, Jawan is a fan service masala film. On another, it is a tale of revenge that is also a political statement, and a loud and clear one at that. Jawan ends with the hero looking straight into the camera - it is positioned in a way that represents the eye of the audience - and tangentially echoing what SRK's character had said more than once in the action-comedy from a decade ago, Chennai Express ("Don't underestimate the power of a common man")."

Jawan, released on September 7, also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.