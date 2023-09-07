Shah Rukh Khan Fans Took His Breath Away. "Love You For Loving Jawan," He Posts

Image of Shah Rukh Khan from Jawan. (Courtesy: Anirudh Ravichander)

Hey folks, the much-awaited Jawan release day is finally here. From pouring milk over Shah Rukh Khan's poster to breaking into a dance inside the theatres, fans are going crazy with mirth and excitement. Can we blame them? Responding to the film's frenzy on social media was none other than the King Khan himself. The Jawaan star on Thursday, took a moment off his super busy day to thank fans, fan pages and cine-goers for showering Jawan with so much love. In an adorable post on X (Previously known as Twitter), Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Wow have to take time out and thank every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving Jawan."

Take a look at SRK's gratitude post here:

Wow have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 7, 2023

The superstar began the morning by sharing a post on the film's release date but here comes the twist- the caption is a tweaked version of the song Beqarar Karke Humen from Bees Saal Baad. Requesting his fans to watch the film, he wrote, "Beqaraar ho gaye ab toh aa hi jaiye....ghar Waalon ko bhi saath laiye. Aap ko humaari kasam.... (You have been excited, now come to watch already. Bring your family along too). Ready with our offering of love for all of you. Hope you all are entertained! Watch Jawan in cinemas now- in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's post here:

Shah Rukh Khan revealed in an X (earlier called Twitter) post that he stayed awake to see his fans go to the theatre. The caption on the post shared by his fans club read, "It's 5:35 AM and we have started celebration for our historic 6 AM and its MASS HYSTERIA as welcome the KING to the big screen." Shah Rukh reacted to the video early in the morning today and he wrote, "Love you boys and girls I hope you enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see you go to the theatre. Big love and thanks."

This is the video we are talking about:

Love u boys and girls I hope u enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see u go to the theater. Big love and thanks https://t.co/WYOKRfqspG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 7, 2023

Meanwhile, several videos and pictures, from across India, have surfaced online which capture the craze and excitement of SRK fans. A page dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan, on X (formerly called Twitter), has shared a series of videos, showcasing people grooving and dancing to the song, Zinda Banda, inside the theatres. “Mental Mass Hysteria! The crowd has gone absolutely berserk as #ZindaBanda plays!!! Jawan tsunami is here and how!!!” read the tweet.

Take a look at the videos below:

Jawan is produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.