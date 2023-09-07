Jawan Frenzy: Dahi Handi To Fireworks, Could Shah Rukh Khan Fans Be More Excited?

New Delhi:
A glimpse of Jawan fever. (courtesy: YouTube)
It's Jawan day, guys. Of course, we can't keep calm. After all, it's Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited action entertainer we are talking about. The Atlee directorial also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone (in an extended cameo). Fans have made a bee-line to theatres for the early morning shows. From people dancing to dhol beats to Jawan-themed cakes, several videos and pictures, from across India, have surfaced online which capture the craze and excitement of SRK fans. A page dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan, on X (formerly called Twitter), has shared a series of videos, showcasing people grooving and dancing to the song, Zinda Banda, inside the theatres. “Mental Mass Hysteria! The crowd has gone absolutely berserk as #ZindaBanda plays!!! Jawan tsunami is here and how!!!” read the tweet.
Now, take a look at how fans gave a “dahi handi” salute to ‘King Khan' aka Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan release day.
As per fans, Jawan “is not just a movie, it's a festival of excitement and love for SRK.” In the video, which was recorded outside theatres in Mumbai's Andheri, fans take the SRK fever to a “whole new level with drums, dhol, and epic dancing.”
Some people, in Patna, arrived at theatres dressed as one of Shah Rukh Khan's characters in Jawan. Can you guess which look? Of course, the bandage one.
In the Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh, SRK fans burst crackers to celebrate Jawan's release.
Fans, from Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district, have turned “the streets into a carnival.” We don't blame them.
Videos from outside Bangalore's Urvashi theatre showcase fans turning the cinema into a “festival of fire colours.”
This scene outside theatres in Kolkata will make you scream ‘Shah Rukh...Shah Rukh.
Now, take a look at Jawan-themed cake.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan also reacted to one of the videos from the film's early morning show. In the clip, fans could be seen chanting "India ki shaan Shah Rukh Khan" in unison. Re-tweeting the post, SRK wrote, "Love you boys and girls I hope you enjoy the entertainment. I kept awake to see you go to the theatre. Big love and thanks."
Jawan is produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.