Jawan Day: Shah Rukh Khan 'Kept Awake' To See Fans For 6AM Show, Reply To Messages

SRK's fans outside theater. (courtesy: SRKUniverse)

It's Jawan day and obviously Shah Rukh Khan fans can't keep calm. A fan page dedicated to SRK shared scenes from the film's early morning show. Fans could be se seen chanting "India ki shaan Shah Rukh Khan" in unison. The caption on the post read, "Its 5:35AM in the morning and we have started celebration for our historic 6AM and its MASS HYSTERIA as welcome the KING to the big screen." Shah Rukh reacted to the video early in the morning today and he wrote, "Love you boys and girls I hope you enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see you go to the theater. Big love and thanks."

This is what Shah Rukh Khan posted:

Veteran actor Dharmendra had also wished SRK with these words, "Shah Rukh, Bete wish you a great luck for Jawan." The actor's reply was this, "Love you sir. Thank u so much. Will come over and take a tight hug."

SRK also replied to Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj's tweet. The filmmaker tweeted, "Wishing the absolute best to SRK sir, my dear brothers Atlee, Anirudh, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and the entire cast and crew of Jawan to be a blockbuster." Shah Rukh Khan replied, "Thank you so much. Please try and see the film if and when you get some time. See it in Tamil and tell me if we got it right sir. And all my love for Leo."

Earlier on Wednesday, superstar Mahesh Babu also gave a shout out to SRK. He wrote, "It's time for Jawan! The frenzy and power of Shah Rukh Khan are on full display! Wishing the team an all-time blockbuster success across all markets! So looking forward to watching it with the entire family." Of course SRK replied to Mahesh Babu. He wrote, "Thank you so much my friend. Hope you enjoy the film. Let me know when you are watching I will come over and watch it with you. Love to you and the family. Big hug."

Directed by Atlee and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan released today in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.