Shah Rukh Khan's Reply To Mahesh Babu's Jawan Shout Out: 'I Will Come Over And Watch With You'

Mahesh Babu and SRK in a throwback. (courtesy: urstrulyMahesh)

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited Jawan releases in theatres on Friday. Just a day before its release, the film got a roaring shout out from superstar Mahesh Babu. He wrote on X (earlier known as Twitter), "It's time for Jawan! The frenzy and power of Shah Rukh Khan are on full display! Wishing the team an all-time blockbuster success across all markets! So looking forward to watching it with the entire family." Of course SRK replied to Mahesh Babu. He wrote, "Thank you so much my friend. Hope you enjoy the film. Let me know when you are watching I will come over and watch it with you. Love to you and the family. Big hug."

See SRK and Mahesh Babu's social media exchange here:

Thank u so much my friend. Hope you enjoy the film. Let me know when you are watching I will come over and watch it with you. Love to you and the family. Big hug. https://t.co/xW0ZD65uvk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 6, 2023

Every time Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu have a social media exchange, the Internet goes in a state of frenzy. Remember when Shah Rukh Khan was filming Dilwale in Hyderabad back in 2015? He visited Mahesh Babu on the sets of his film Brahmotsavam and the pictures broke the Internet. Just in case you needed a reminder, here are the photos:

Coming back to Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan posted a reminder that the film releases tomorrow. "Koi accha, koi bura. Kai Kirdaar....Bas kal ke liye ho jao Taiyyaar! Let's 'Chaleya' to the theaters tomorrow. See u at the movies! Ready....Book your tickets now! Jawanreleasing worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu," he wrote.

Directed by Atlee and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is slated to release on September 7, this year in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Other than Shah Rukh Khan, the film also features Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover.