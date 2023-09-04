Viral: How Shah Rukh Khan Greeted Atlee's Mother At Jawan Event

Image was shared on X. (Courtesy: naIam_SyedIrfan )

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the blockbuster release of his film Jawan. The Atlee directorial will hit the theatres on September 7. Recently, the superstar attended Jawan's pre-release event in Chennai. A clip from the audio launch, which was aired on Sun TV, has been doing rounds on the Internet. It captures SRK's heartwarming gesture when director Atlee brings his mother on the stage. Shah Rukh Khan bows to show his respect towards her and then shares a warm hug. The video was shared by a fan page on X, formerly called Twitter, with a text reading, “This is so cute. SRK met Atlee Anna's mother. Jawan advance booking.”

Watch the video here:

This is so cute. SRK met Atlee Anna's mother❤️ #JawanAdvanceBooking

pic.twitter.com/SJxMcNlwdr — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) September 3, 2023

At the event, Atlee spoke about his journey in the industry. The director said, "I will tell you a story. When I was working with director Shankar for Enthiran in Mumbai. I was told by my friend that we were shooting outside SRK's house. He asked me to pose in front of the gate for a pic. After 13 years, the same gate opened and King Khan himself said, 'Welcome, Atlee sir'.”

Atlee also shared a photograph with Shah Rukh Khan from the event on Instagram. The candid snap featured SRK (in a white T-shirt and denims) and Atlee (in an all-black look) sharing a laugh. Take a look:

Jawan's advance bookings opened in India on September 1. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, over 2 lakh tickets have already been sold for day 1. He tweeted: “Jawan advance booking status note: Tickets sold for Thursday / Day 1 at National Chains… Update: Monday, 10.45 am. PVR + INOX: 203,000. Cinepolis: 43,000. Total: 246,000 tickets sold.”

Jawan also features Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance), among others.