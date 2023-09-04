Jawan Advance Bookings: Over 2 Lakh Tickets Sold For Day 1 Of Shah Rukh Khan's Film

Image was shared by Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: iamsrk)

Just three days to go, folks. Of course, we are talking about Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. The countdown has begun, and fans can't keep calm. Proof? Just look at Jawan's advance booking figures. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, over 2 lakh tickets for day 1 have already been sold. In a post on X, formerly called Twitter, the film critic shared the advance booking status of Jawan. Taran Adarsh wrote, “Jawan advance booking status note: Tickets sold for Thursday / Day 1 at National Chains… Update: Monday, 10.45 am. PVR + INOX: 203,000. Cinepolis: 43,000. Total: 246,000 tickets sold.” Jawan, directed by Atlee, will be released in theatres on September 7.

Jawan's advance bookings opened in India on September 1. According to Taran Adarsh, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer sold over 40,000 tickets within two hours.

On Sunday, Shah Rukh treated fans to a new poster of Jawan. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Bullets and love will rain down like thunder…Hum aur aap milte hain…Chaar din ke andar! [We will meet in four days] Advance bookings are open, so book your tickets now. Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

On Sunday, the actor also conducted an “Ask SRK” session on X. SRK's witty replies certainly won us over, like always. A fan also asked Shah Rukh Khan about “Jawan 2”. The user wrote, "Jawan 2 kab aayega? [When will Jawan 2 release?]”. Shah Rukh Khan, his signature style,replied, "Pehle yeh waali toh dekh lo….bachche ki jaan loge kya?? [First, watch this one.]”

Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Jawan is backed by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.