Shah Rukh Khan's LOL Reply To A Fan Who Asked 'Jawan 2 Kab Aayega?'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: poojadadlani02)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan will hit the theatres on September 7. The film stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. So what's the latest update? The actor conducted an “Ask SRK” session on X (formerly known as Twitter). Of course, fans were super excited. So much so that a person even asked the actor about “Jawan 2.” No, we are not joking. The user wanted to know, "Jawan 2 kab aayega? [When will Jawan 2 release?]”. To this, Shah Rukh Khan replied, "Pehle yeh waali toh dekh lo….bachche ki jaan loge kya??!! [First, watch this one.]” Too good, SRK, too good.

Pehle yeh waali toh dekh lo….bachche ki jaan loge kya??!! #Jawanhttps://t.co/4E5vVXSnQ4 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

Last week, Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai to promote Jawan. During the event, the actor took the stage and dazzled the audience with his dance moves. In the videos, shared by fan pages on social media, the actor is seen grooving to Zinda Banda, and the Arabic version of Chaleya from the film.

During Shah Rukh Khan's Dubai visit, Jawan's trailer was displayed on Burj Khalifa. This created quite a buzz on the Internet. A fan page shared a video of Burj Khalifa showing Jawan trailer. It was then reposted by Red Chillies Entertainment. FYI: SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment has bankrolled the film.

Shah Rukh Khan also shared a special message for parents. After his power-packed performance, SRK delivered one of his punchy dialogues from the trailer. He said, “Bete ko hath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar.” The actor added, “To all the parents here… God bless you. Have a very good evening. Be good. Be healthy. I love you very much.”

MASS : King Khan's JAWAN Dialogue straight from Burj Khalifa - Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar ????❤️ #ShahRukhKhan#Jawan#JawanInDubai#JawanCelebrationAtBurjKhalifapic.twitter.com/Y9icKG63UU — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) August 31, 2023

You can watch Jawan's trailer here:

Jawan also stars Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover are also part of the film.

After Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu.