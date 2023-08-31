Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan Enters The Chat As The Anti-Hero We Didn't Know We Needed

Jawan trailer: SRK in a still from the video. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ready, ah? The Jawan trailer is out and it is everything we had hoped for. The trailer begins with a voice-over from Shah Rukh Khan. He shares the story of a man, who he describes as a "king," who lost all his battles one after the other and is full of rage. We then hear of an angry, young man "hijacking Mumbai." The man in question is none other than jawan Shah Rukh Khan. What does he want? On a lighter note, he jokes that he "wants Alia Bhatt" but in the meantime, he will settle for his masterplan (more on that later). There is only one thing that is keeping this Jawan away from his goal - Nayanthara.

It won't be easy to fight this powerhouse - nor the others. Case in point, Deepika Padukone warning SRK's jawan that he will lose to her and he so does. "I lost to you ages ago," he says. PS - that scene comes with goosebumps alert. When Shah Rukh Khan becomes a villain, mercy leaves the room. Wait, there is another villain in the picture - have you met Vijay Sethupathi's Kalee - "fourth largest weapon dealer in the world" and he will do anything to protect his business empire. The trailer ends with a background story of Jawan - how he became who he did. There are flashes of his days as a soldier, flashback scenes of his mother suffering. He adds that he is willing to give up his life a million times but only for his country. The trailer ends with one last question from Nayanthara. What else does he want? A song - cue Ramaiya Vastavaiya.

Without much ado, check out the trailer of Jawan here:

Sharing the trailer on social media, SRK wrote, "Of justice and a Jawan. Of women and their vengeance. Of a mother and a son. And of course, a lot of Fun! Ready Ahhh. JawanTrailer out now Jawanreleasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Directed by Atlee and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is slated to release on September 7, this year in n Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Speaking of the project Jawan, other than Shah Rukh Khan, the film also features Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover.