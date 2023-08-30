Jawan Event: Vijay Sethupathi's School Crush Loved Shah Rukh Khan. This Is How He Took His 'Revenge'

Image was shared on X. (Courtesy: SRKUniverse)

Shah Rukh Khan attended Jawan's audio launch event in Chennai on Wednesday alongside his co-star Vijay Sethupathi and director Atlee. While at the event, the stars shared several anecdotes and tales from their personal life. However, what grabbed our attention was this particular statement made by Super Deluxe actor Vijay Sethupathi about his childhood crush. Vijay, who plays the antagonist in Jawan recalled an incident from his school days when the girl he had a crush on was infatuated by Shah Rukh Khan instead. Vijay then jokingly said, that he has finally taken his revenge by playing the antagonist in Jawan.

A fan page quoted Vijay Sethupathi as saying, "Crushed on a school girl, but she loved SRK. My revenge with #Jawan, being his antagonist."

Take a look at the post here:

In another tweet shared on X by a fan page, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen praising his co-star Vijay and expressing his gratitude. The tweet quoting SRK read, "I can't tell you how much I have learned from Vijay Sethupathi. More than stardom, it is the learnings like this that make my journey complete and exciting."

Take a look at the post here:

#ShahRukhKhan : “I can't tell you how much I have learned from Vijay Sethupathi. More than stardom, it is the learnings like this that make my journey complete and exciting.” @iamsrk@Atlee_dir@RedChilliesEnt@VijaySethuOffl#JawanPreReleaseEvent#Jawan#JawanAudioLaunch… pic.twitter.com/ivE48F5Ubx — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) August 30, 2023

In an earlier video from the event, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen greeting Vijay with a warm hug as he attends the event in Chennai.

Watch the heartwarming video here:

Directed by Atlee and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is slated to release on September 7, this year in n Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles, Jawan also stars Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover.