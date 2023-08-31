Jawan In Chennai: Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, 'Whistles, Energy' And More - A Roundup

Photos from the Chennai event. (courtesy: SRKUniverse)

Shah Rukh Khan came, saw and conquered the Jawan audio launch event in Chennai last night. Pictures from the grand event were curated by Red Chillies Entertainment's official Instagram handle. In the first shot, SRK can be seen performing on stage. In the next click, he is seen posing with co-star Vijay Sethupathi. Shah Rukh Khan and Jawan music composer Anirudh Ravichander can be seen performing together in another slide. The album also features the film's director Atlee, SRK's co-stars Yogi Babu, Priyamani, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Aaliyah Qureshi. The film's lead actress Nayanthara was MIA from the event.

The caption on the post shared by Red Chillies Entertainment read, "The love, the whistles, the energy... Thank you for all the memories, Chennai. Until next time! Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu." Check out the pictures from the Chennai event here:

Meanwhile, SRK's co-star Ridhi Dogra posted this image and wrote, "You sweat, work bloody hard but are always smiling, gentle and patient. And never say no for a selfie. I'm glad you were, are and will always be my number 1 Hero. Be blessed, SRK. Love you so much. #Jawan7thSeptember2023."

After the Chennai event, SRK will check into Dubai for a grand event. Announcing the event earlier this week, SRK wrote on Instagram, "Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 PM and celebrate Jawan with me (Of course I will celebrate Jawan with you all. I am coming to Burj Khalifa on August 31). SRK also requested his fans to be dressed in the colour of love (red) at the event. "And since love is the most beautiful feeling in the world, toh pyaar ke rang mein rang jaa and let's wear red...what say? Ready?" he wrote.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles, Jawan also stars Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover.

Directed by Atlee and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is slated to release on September 7, this year in n Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.