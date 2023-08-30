Jawan Event: Shah Rukh Khan Dances To One Two Three Four With Priyamani, Sets The Stage On Fire

Image was shared by a fan page. (Courtesy: SRKUniverse)

Shah Rukh Khan, who attended Jawan's audio launch event in Chennai on Wednesday, had a gala time entertaining fans with his spectacular dancing skills. After making grand entry at the event in style, the Bollywood superstar was seen shaking a leg to his famous song One Two Three Four alongside his Jawan co-star Priyamani. In the video, doing rounds on social media, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen grooving to the hook steps of the song with ease. For the unversed, One Two Three Four is a dance number from the 2013 Rohit Shetty film Chennai Express, also starring Deepika Padukone. The Family Man star Priyamani, had a special cameo in the song alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Now, almost 10 years later, the duo was seen recreating the magic on stage and how.

That's not all, in another video the Kal Ho Na Ho star can be seen dancing to Jawan's track Zinda Banda and to be honest, the 58-year-old actor totally aces it.

A few hours earlier, Shah Rukh Khan was seen making a grand entry at the event accompanied by his team, who followed close behind. For the launch, Shah Rukh Khan opted for a casual look. He looked dapper in a white T-shirt with a black jacket on top and jeans. He completed his look by wearing goggles.

Directed by Atlee and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is slated to release on September 7, this year in n Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles, Jawan also stars Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover.