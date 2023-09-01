Jawan At Burj Khalifa: Shah Rukh Khan's Trailer Showcased (Again)

A still from the video. (courtesy: RedChilliesEnt)

The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan lit up Dubai's Burj Khalifa last night and how. A video of the Burj Khalifa screening SRK's Jawan trailer was shared by a fan page dedicated to the actor on X (earlier called Twitter) and it was later reposted by Red Chillies Entertainment's official account. The trailer of the film released on Thursday afternoon and it has been trending a great deal on social media. The trailer showcases the story of an anti-hero of sorts (SRK), who fights Nayanthara's team and her girl squad along with drug lord Vijay Sethupathi's Kalee to meet his mission.

Check out the Burj Khalifa video here:

Earlier this week, when SRK announced that he will be coming to Dubai to promote Jawan, SRK requested his fans to be dressed in the colour of love (red) at the event. "And since love is the most beautiful feeling in the world, toh pyaar ke rang mein rang jaa and lets wear red...what say? Ready?" he wrote.

Jawan is SRK's second film trailer to be showcased at the Burj Khalifa this year. Earlier this year, the Pathaan trailer was showcased on the building. The video was posted by Burj Khalifa's Instagram handle. The caption on the post read: "It was a larger than life visual spectacle indeed, when Pathaan took over the tallest building in the world. #PathaanTrailerOnBurjKhalifa."

Directed by Atlee and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is slated to release on September 7, this year in n Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Speaking of the project Jawan, other than Shah Rukh Khan, the film also features Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover.