Jawan Trailer: The Vijay Sethupathi Factor - The Internet Is O.B.S.E.S.S.E.D

Vijay Sethupathi plays the bad guy in Jawan but he still has the Internet's heart. Speaking of the trailer, the actor, who stars as drug lord Kalee in Atlee's film, is the "fourth largest weapon dealer in the world" and he is on jawan Shah Rukh Khan's radar. In the Jawan trailer, Vijay Sethupathi is seen sporting grey hair and he is pulling it off. Fans on X (previously called Twitter) couldn't help but cheer for Vijay Sethupathi. Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi's first project together. We can't wait for their onscreen face-off.

Vijay Sethupathi fans assemble.

Sharing a still of Vijay Sethupathi from the Jawan trailer. a user wrote, "Everyone is watching this trailer for SRK. Me - Vijay Sethupathi."

Another fan wrote, "Everyone is waiting for SRK, me waiting to see villain Vijay Sethupathi in action."

Everyone is waiting for SRK, me waiting to see villain #VijaySethupathi in action. #JawanTrailer



Especially the last image gives SJ Suryah from Mersal vibes. pic.twitter.com/KIQtDkqR7F — Harshini (@Harshini_SV) August 31, 2023

"Vijay Sethupathi look in Jawan. So excited for this now," read another tweet.

#VijaySethupathi look in jawan



So excited for this now#jawanpic.twitter.com/2tMKRhYyrv — Yogi Baba Productions (@yogibabaprod) August 31, 2023

"And I am seated," wrote an X user sharing stills of Vijay Sethupathi from the trailer.

"Vijay Sethupathi is looking deadly," a user wrote.

Wow ! Amazed by #JawanTrailer it's simply crazy , i think srk is having double role in this one #VijaySethupathi is looking deadly,

Glimpse of #Nayanthara#DeepikaPadukone and #SanyaMalhotra were there#ShahRukhKhan is simply nailing it with his dialogues

READY AH #Jawanpic.twitter.com/IVq1Akt7Bv — RISHABH (@RishabhBanswar) August 31, 2023

"I am going to watch Jawan for the plot. The plot: Vijay Sethupathi," read another tweet.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, the film also features Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover.

Vijay Sethupathi is the star of films like Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, Kadhalum Kadandhu, Vikram Vedha, '96, Petta, Master, Vikram, Super Deluxe, Sangathamizhan, Tughlaq Durbar and Kadaisi Vivasayi, among many others. He featured in the web-series Farzi earlier this year, co-starring Shahid Kapoor.