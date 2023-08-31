Jawan Star Nayanthara Makes Blockbuster Instagram Debut. See Her First Posts

Nayanthara with sons in the reel. (Courtesy: NAYANTHARA)

There will be double celebrations for all Jawan fans. On Jawan trailer release day, Nayanthara, the heroine of the movie, made her Instagram debut with a bang. Nayanthara wrote in her Instagram introduction "Love Strength Peace" and dropped a yellow heart emoji along with it. The Jawan actor shared two posts on Instagram feed today and they are all gold. Nayanthara's first Instagram entry was no less intriguing than her Jawan character. In the first reel, posted by Nayanthara, the actor showed her swag with her two toddlers. In the reel, Nayanthara makes an entry holding her two baby sons Uyir and Ulagam. All three of them wear oversized shades in the reel. Nayanthara wrote in the caption, "Naan vandhutaen nu sollu.... (Tell me I'm here)" and dropped an emoji. Nayanthara's husband filmmaker Vignesh Shivan welcomed her with these words, "My uyirs. welcome to IG" and dropped a string of emojis.

Take a look at Nayanthara's first Instagram post:

There are no brownie points in guessing what could be Nayanthara's second post. The actor shared the trailer of Jawan and wrote an adorable caption for her "favvv", Shah Rukh Khan. Nayanthara wrote in the caption, "My First With My Favvvv @iamsrk. A lot of love, passion, and hard work has gone into making this film. Hope you like it and keep showering the love as always."

Take a look at Nayanthara's post here:

Nayanthara has many active fan pages on Instagram but she didn't have her verified Instagram account till yesterday. However, fans get to see all favourite posts of Nayanthara on Vignesh Shivan's Instagram feed till yesterday. A few days back, Vignesh treated his Instafam to inside pictures from their Onam celebrations. Dressed in festive best, Vignesh wrote in the caption, "In our very simple, beautiful life! A beautiful, simple moment which feels special ONAM festivities begin here with my Uyirs & Ulagamsss wishing everyone in advance a very happy ONAM."

Take a look at the post here:

In another post, he shared pictures of himself and his wife along with their sons feasting on a grand lunch. He captioned the post, "First Onam with my Uyir & Ulagam.#GodBless. As the festival starts early here ! Wishing everyone in advance a very happy ONAM."

Take a look at the post here:

Nayanthara, a prominent name in South industry, is known for movies like Ghajini, Sivaji: The Boss, Billa, Bodyguard, to name a few. She will make her grand Hindi debut in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan.