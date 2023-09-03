A Cheeky Fan Asked Shah Rukh Khan To Send Free Jawan Tickets For Girlfriend. See Actor's Reply

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: poojadadlani02)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is just a few days away from its release, and fans can't keep calm. Hours after treating us to a new poster from the film, the actor conducted his famous “Ask SRK” session on X, formerly known as Twitter. Thank you, Shah Rukh Khan, for the Sunday surprise. We loved it. The actor, known for his witty replies, didn't disappoint fans and gave super cool answers. Well, what caught our attention was the fun exchange between the superstar and a fan. A person asked Shah Rukh Khan, “Can you offer a free ticket to Jawan for my girlfriend? I am a nikkama boyfriend.” Shah Rukh Khan's response to this was pure gold. The actor said that he only offers love free of cost. SRK said, “Free mein pyaar deta hoon bhai….ticket ke toh paise hi lagenge!! Don't be cheap in romance, go and buy the ticket…and take her with you.”

In another interaction with a fan, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he is “excited” about his upcoming film. The actor added that Jawan “will entertain as many as possible.” Replying to the question, “Are you nervous about Jawan?” the Pathaan star said, “Now, I am only excited that Jawan will entertain as many as possible in the theatres! It's been a hard-work journey for the last 3 years.”

In the same session, another user asked Shah Rukh Khan, “Jawan ka kitna booking cooperate hai aur kitna real?” The superstar, who seemed not at all pleased with the question, said, “Yeh social media waali ghatia baatein mat karo yaar. Have positive thoughts and good feelings for all. Better for life.”

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh Khan reminded his fans to book their tickets for Jawan. The superstar shared a new poster featuring himself with a gun, long messy hair and specs. The text on the poster read, “4 days to go.” He wrote in the caption, “Bullets and Love will rain down like Thunder…Hum aur aap milte hain…Chaar din ke andar! Advance bookings are open, so book your tickets now! Jawan is releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Atlee's directorial boasts an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (in a special role), Sanya Malhotra Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Girija Oak, Ridhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureshi among others.