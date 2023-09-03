Shah Rukh Khan's Aww-Dorable Reply To Little Fan Dancing To Chaleya: 'Should Have Seen It Before To Copy It'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: iamsrk )

Shah Rukh Khan just made our Sundays a whole lot better by interacting with his fans in yet another fun-filled #ASKSRK session on X (previously called Twitter). With only 4 days left for the release of Jawan, SRK began the session by writing, "4 Din aur phir aapse aamne saamne mulaqat hogi! Till then 4 baatein ho jayein (4 days to go for Jawan release. Till then let's chat). About #Jawan and all things life….let's do #AskSRK for a bit…The Sunday Session.” As predicted, fans filled his feed with their many many questions pertaining to Jawan but there was one video, of a little girl dancing about to the tunes of Jawan song Chaleya, which truly stole our heart. Sharing a video a little girl dancing to Chaleya, a fan wrote, "Here a dance by my lil sis on your Fav song #Chaleya." Shah Rukh Khan had the cutest reply as he said, "Wow should have seen it before to copy it. Very sweet."

See the adorable X exchange below:

Wow should have seen it before to copy it. Very sweet. #Jawanhttps://t.co/LHcgvPFIZ7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

Here's a look at some other gold replies by the star:

Pehle yeh waali toh dekh lo….bachche ki jaan loge kya??!! #Jawanhttps://t.co/4E5vVXSnQ4 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

Wah bhai teri toh Jawani phoot phoot kar chamak rahi hai!!! Ha ha Aish kar. #Jawanhttps://t.co/pM2eZLTjAe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday reminded his fans to book their tickets for Jawan, set to release on September 7th, with a brand-new poster. In the animated poster, we can see Shah Rukh Khan sporting an intense look while carrying a rifle in his hand. The Pathaan star captioned the posts, "Bullets & Love will rain down like Thunder…Hum aur aap milte hain…Chaar din ke andar (You and I will meet in 4 days) Booking is open, so book your tickets now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Take a look at the latest post:

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in a post on X (formerly called Twitter), revealed that SRK's Jawan has sold 203,300 so far in total. He wrote, "NOTE: Tickets sold for *Thu* / *Day 1* at NATIONAL CHAINS… Update: Sun, 12 noon #PVR + #INOX: 168,000 #Cinepolis: 35,300. Total: 203,300 tickets sold."

Check out Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

Jawan's stellar cast includes the likes of Deepika Padukone (special appearance), Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Girija Oak, Ridhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureshi.