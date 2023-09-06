Jawan Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Sells Nearly 4 Lakh Tickets For Day 1

Shah Rukh in a song from the movie. (Courtesy: ShahRukhKhan)

Just one day to go, guys. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan will theatres worldwide tomorrow (September 7). According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has sold nearly 4 lakh tickets for day 1. In a post on X (formerly called Twitter), the film critic shared the advance booking status of the Atlee directorial. He wrote, “Jawan advance booking status. Note: Tickets sold for Thursday/Day 1 at national chains. Update: Wednesday, 10.15 am. PVR+INOX: 318,500. Cinepolis: 72,500. Total: 391,000 tickets sold.” He added, “Till Tuesday night…Miraj: 34,616. Moviemax: 10,500. CityPride: 3,200.” For the hashtags, Taran Adarsh added the names of Jawan's star cast — “SRK. Nayanthara. Vijay Sethupathi. Deepika Padukone.”

Check out advance booking figures here:

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh Khan shared the “one day to go” countdown in his unique style. Sharing the red and blue animated poster of Jawan, the actor wrote, “Koi Accha…Koi Bura…Kai Kirdaar ...Bas kal ke liye ho jao Taiyyaar! [Some are nice. Some are bad. There are many characters…So get ready for tomorrow]. Let's ‘Chaleya' to the theatres tomorrow. See you at the movies! Ready...book your tickets now! Jawan releasing worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Jawan has earned some early morning slots in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Patna, among other cities. Kolkata's Miraj Cinemas has scheduled a 5 am screening. On the other hand, the SRK-starrer will have its first show in Gaiety Galaxy theatre, Mumbai, at 6:00 am.

???? Attention @iamsrk Fans! Your love and excitement have spoken loud and clear, and we've listened! ????????



⏰ Introducing a special 5 AM show of #Jawan exclusively at Miraj Cinemas, Kolkata! Because for King Khan, sleep can wait. ????????



???? Don't miss this one-of-a-kind experience.… pic.twitter.com/UzzG0KWtLv — Miraj Cinemas (@MirajCinemas) September 4, 2023

Meanwhile, the trailer of Jawan was showcased on Times Square, in New York City. Watch it here:

Sanya Malhotra, TV actress Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, singer-actor Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan and Aaliyah Qureishi are also a part of Jawan's star cast.

The film is backed by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.