Viral: Sunny Deol's Son Karan Touches Shah Rukh Khan's Feet At Gadar 2 Success Bash

Days after Gadar 2 success bash, Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan are trending on social media for all the right reasons. After years of distance, Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol set new friendship goals at the success bash of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. Now a new video from the party has been doing the rounds on the Internet. In the video, we can see Sunny's elder son Karan Deol touching the feet of Shah Rukh Khan. Then Karan and his wife Drisha Acharya pose with Shah Rukh for a photo-op. Sunny Deol can be seen standing close to Shah Rukh and leading Karan-Drisha for the photo-op. The video has been shared by one of the fan pages of Sunny Deol and the Internet showered big love on the video.

Gadar 2 success bash was a star-studded event where the three Khans marked their presence last Saturday. However, all eyes were on Shah Rukh and Sunny Deol, who hardly made a public appearance together in the last two decades. For the party, Shah Rukh wore a navy blue T-shirt under a grey jacket and black cargo pants. He also wore sneakers. The actor tied his hair into a ponytail. Sunny was seen in a black T-shirt, blue blazer and pants. The Darr co-stars buried the hatchet and embraced each other in front of the shutterbugs. They posed for the paparazzi before Sunny escorted Shah Rukh to the party venue.

Shah Rukh Khan, who co-starred with Sunny Deol in the 1993 hit Darr, gave a shout out to Gadar 2 on X. Shah Rukh Khan did an #ASKSRK session on X (earlier called Twitter) recently. During the session, SRK was asked, "Gadar 2 dekhi apne (Did you watch Gadar 2)" Shah Rukh Khan replied, "Yeah loved it."

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Times Now, Sunny Deol revealed that SRK called to congratulate him for Gadar 2's success. Sunny Deol told Times Now, "He had seen this film and before that, he called me up and wished me and he was so happy, he told me I am so happy, you genuinely deserve it and I said thank you." Sunny Deol said that he also spoke to SRK's wife Gauri Khan and added, "I spoke to his wife and son and he said that tonight we're going to watch the film. And I said great. And I think after that he has seen it and tweeted about it."

The dynamics of Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol's relationship changed during the shoot of Darr where Sunny had a falling out with the filmmaker as well as SRK. Sunny Deol said that he disagreed with the way his character was portrayed in the film's climax. In an old Aap Ki Adalat episode, Sunny Deol confessed not being on speaking terms with SRK after the film, clarifying that he and SRK never ran into each other because he doesn't socialise much. "It's not that I didn't talk but I just cut myself off and I anyway don't socialise much. So we never met, toh baat karne ki baat he nahi hai," Sunny Deol said in the old interview.