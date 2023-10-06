Jawan Box Office Collection Day 29: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Witnesses A Dip

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from the movie. (Courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan witnessed a dip in the box office collection on Thursday. The film minted ₹ 1.85 crore on day 29, reported Sacnilk. Jawan's total collection, at the Indian box office, now stands at ₹ 617.52 crore. Not only in India, the Atlee directorial is basking in the glory overseas as well. As per the latest update, Jawan has achieved a box office milestone in the Middle East. It has become the first Indian film to cross $16 million. The news was announced by Yash Raj Films via an Instagram post. YRF has the International release rights of Jawan. Sharing a poster of Shah Rukh Khan's character in the film, YRF wrote, “Jawan becomes the first film to cross $16 Million in the Middle East emerging as the #1 Indian Film. A YRF Release in international markets.” Meanwhile, the text on the poster read, “Emerges #1 Indian film in the Middle East and becomes the first Indian film to cross $16 million.”

Jawan (Hindi), which has become the highest-grossing Hindi film in India, is standing strong at ₹ 558.25 crore.

In a post on X (earlier called Twitter), trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “Jawan [Week 4] Friday 4.90 cr, Saturday 8.27 cr, Sunday 9.12 cr, Monday 6.65 cr, Tuesday 1.95 c, Wednesday 1.86 cr. Total: ₹ 558.25 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice Jawan [#Tamil + #Telugu; Week 4] Friday 15 lacs, Saturday 19 lacs, Sunday 26 lacs, Monday 20 lacs, Tuesday 10 lacs, Wednesday 9 lacs. Total: ₹ 59.81 cr. #Boxoffice.”

Apart from SRK, Jawan features south superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone makes a special appearance in the film. Not to forget Sanjay Dutt's cameo towards the end. Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Girija Oak, Sunil Grover, Eijaz Khan are also part of the movie.

Up next, Shah Rukh Khan has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film will be released later this year on Christmas.