Jawan Box Office Collection Day 27: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Is Still Going Strong

A still from Jawan. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has witnessed a slight drop at the Indian box office. On its fourth Tuesday, day 27, the film minted over ₹ 2.50 crore at the ticket window, sacnilk reported. The total collection of the Atlee directorial in India stands at ₹ 614.17 crore. Jawan is also the highest-grossing Hindi film overseas. It has, so far, collected ₹ 1068.58 crore (worldwide). Apart from SRK, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. It also features Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances. Jawanwas released in theatres on September 7. In other news, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that Jawan (Hindi) crossed the ₹550-crore mark on Monday. The film continued its “sensational run” in the Hindi belt over the extended weekend. As per the film critic, Jawan's collection in week 4 is an “eye opener.”

Taran Adarsh wrote, “Jawan continues its sensational run…The Saturday–Monday numbers are an eye-opener, especially since it's fetching those numbers in Week 4… [Week 4] Friday ₹ 4.90 crore, Saturday ₹ 8.27 crore, Sunday ₹ 9.12 crore, Monday ₹ 6.65 crore. Total: ₹ 554.44 crore. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan's second film to enter the ₹1000-crore club (worldwide), this year. The first one was Pathaan. SRK ended his four-year hiatus from the big screen earlier this year in January. He played the titular role in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, which also featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Moving ahead, Shah Rukh Khan has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. It marks the first collaboration between SRK and the filmmaker. Taapsee Pannu is also a part of the project. As per the latest update, Dunki will release on Christmas, this year. It will be Shah Rukh's third film in 2023.