Jawan Box Office Collection Day 26: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Makes A Whopping Rs 611 Crore

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, on its fourth Monday, which was a national holiday, added ₹ 6.80 crore to its total collection, sacnilk reported. Now, Jawan's domestic box office collection stands at ₹ 611.62 crore. Whereas, the film's Hindi version has so far minted ₹ 547.79 crore. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Jawan (Hindi) begins its meritorious journey towards ₹ 600 crore. Besides packing a “superb total” in its extended weekend, Jawan “poses tough competition to all films,” he added.

Taran Adarsh wrote, “Jawan will cross ₹ 550 crore today [fourth Monday], besides packing a superb total in its extended weekend… Poses tough competition to all films - new as well as holdover titles, especially in mass pockets… Begins its meritorious journey towards ₹ 600 crore… [Week 4] Friday ₹ 4.90 crore, Saturday ₹ 8.27 crore, Sunday ₹ 9.12 crore. Total: ₹ 547.79 crore. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is unleashing power and creating history, even at the global box office. The Atlee directorial has become the highest-grossing film in the history of Hindi cinema globally. Jawan has collected ₹ 1068.58 crores (worldwide). Sharing a poster of SRK, Red Chillies Entertainment wrote, “Unleashing power and creating history at the box office! Book tickets now! Watch Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.” Red Chillies Entertainment is co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. The production house bankrolled Jawan.

Meanwhile, the makers released the video version of the song Aararaari Raaro on Saturday. The song highlights Deepika Padukone's pregnancy journey in the jail. Check it out here:

Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film was released on September 7. Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Girija Oak, Sunil Grover, Ayesha Qureshi, Lehar Khan are also part of the film. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone has a special appearance in the film. Sanjay Dutt also has a cameo in Jawan.

Moving ahead, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film is slated to release on Christmas, this year. Dunki marks SRK and Rajkumar Hirani's first project together. It also stars Taapsee Pannu. Dunki will clash with Prabhas' Salaar at the box office.