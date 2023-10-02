Jawan Box Office Collection Day 25: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Shoots Past Rs 600 Crore

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: iamsrk )

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan continues to rule over our hearts as well as the box office numbers. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the film which released on September 7, earned 8.80 cr for all languages on Sunday. The total earnings of the film now stands at 604.25 crore. On Sunday, film analyst Taran Adarsh had predicted that Jawan's hindi film version has a "strong chance of crossing the 600 crore mark."Taran Adarsh's tweet read, "#Jawan has a strong chance of going past ₹ 600 cr mark… Also, the possibility of hitting double digits on Sun - Mon cannot be ruled out… This one's showing no signs of fatigue… [Week 4] Fri 4.90 cr, Sat 8.27 cr. Total: ₹ 538.67 cr."

This is what Taran Adarsh tweeted:

#Jawan has a strong chance of going past ₹ 600 cr mark… Also, the possibility of hitting double digits on Sun - Mon cannot be ruled out… This one's showing NO SIGNS OF FATIGUE… [Week 4] Fri 4.90 cr, Sat 8.27 cr. Total: ₹ 538.67 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxofficepic.twitter.com/Koslh5nLiw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 1, 2023

Jawan, directed by Atlee, has also become the highest-grossing film in the history of Hindi cinema at the global box office. Red Chillies Entertainment announced the super hit news on Instagram. Along with a poster of Shah Rukh Khan's Vikram Rathore, the production house wrote, “Ek tha Raja... Ek ke baad ek, saare box office records todta gaya. #HighestGrosserJawan. Book your tickets now- Buy 1 ticket and get the other 1 free! Watch Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Meanwhile, Jawan makers released the video version of the soulful song Aararaari Raaro on Saturday. Check it out here:

Jawan also stars south superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and Priyami are also part of the film. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone has a special appearance in the film.

Up next, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film will hit the theatres in December this year. Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal are also part of Dunki.