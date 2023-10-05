Jawan Box Office Collection Day 28: Shah Rukh Khan's Movie Is At Rs 614 Crore And Counting

Shah Rukh Khan in the movie. (Courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan remains steady at the Indian box office. The film minted ₹ 2 crore on its 28th day (across languages), Sacnilk reported. Jawan, which is currently in its fourth week, has collected over ₹ 614.72 crore at the domestic box office. Wait, there is more. The Atlee directorial is unleashing its power and creating history, globally as well. Jawan has collected over ₹ 1068.58 crore (worldwide), as per the production house Red Chillies Entertainment. Jawan is now the highest-grossing Hindi film. It has surpassed Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, and Shah Rukh Khan's previous offering Pathaan.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the box office update of Jawan (Hindi) on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “Jawan [Week 4] Friday ₹ 4.90 crore, Saturday ₹ 8.27 crore, Sunday ₹ 9.12 crore, Monday ₹ 6.65 crore, Tuesday ₹ 1.95 crore. Total: ₹ 556.39 crore. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice Jawan [#Tamil + #Telugu; Week 4] Friday ₹ 15 lakh, Saturday ₹ 19 lakh, Sunday ₹ 26 lakh, Monday ₹ 20 lakh, Tuesday ₹ 10 lakh. Total: ₹ 59.72 crore. #Boxoffice.”

NDTV's film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave 3.5 stars to Jawan. He wrote, “In his first Hindi film, Atlee, who has written Jawan with his Theri and Mersal collaborator S. Ramana Girivasan, taps the magnetism of Shah Rukh Khan and the spirit of the hot-button themes of the times in a superbly crafted potboiler that mixes big explosive action sequences with intimate emotional scenes. SRK carries off the onerous task with such phenomenal panache that one barely notices when one entity gives way to the other. The narrative is never in danger of losing its balance even as the performer and the character shorten the distance between them.”

Up next, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film is scheduled to open to theatres in December this year. Dunki will clash with Prashanth Neel and Prabhas' Salaar.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's debut film, The Archies, will also be released in December. The Netflix project, by Zoya Akhtar, will premiere on December 7.