Pics - Suhana Khan And AbRam Began The Week With A Fun Outing

Suhana Khan and AbRam at a cafe

Are you suffering from work blues at the beginning of the week? Suhana Khan and AbRam's new pictures can give you some relief. The Khan siblings were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday evening as they were making their way out of a cafe. However, Gauri Khan and her friend Tanaaz Bhatia were there too though they avoided the shutterbugs cautiously. Suhana and AbRam were dressed in their casual best. Suhana wore a halter neck dress and tied her hair in a pony tail. AbRam wore a white tee-shirt and blue pants. Suhana can be seen holding AbRam's hand tightly. They didn't pose for the paparazzi. Take a look at the pictures here:

Suhana Khan is all set to make her debut in December with much-awaited Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Along with Suhana, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor will make their debuts as well. Ahead of its release, Suhana is making her presence felt in public eye. A couple of weeks back, Suhana made a stunning appearance at the Ganesh Utsav of the Ambanis'. She was accompanied by her parents, grandmom and AbRam. For the occasion, she chose a pastel-coloured suit and looked absolutely pretty. Take a look at the pictures that Suhana posted on her profile:

Suhana Khan also grabbed headlines when she spoke her mind out about the concept of beauty at an event a few days back. Suhana Khan shared the stage with Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani at the event. Asked by Arjun Kapoor to share the notion about beauty, Suhana said, "I would like to think that our generation believes that above appearance beauty is more about self-expression and individuality. And, I think it is not about setting unrealistic beauty standards anymore, it is about challenging them and breaking them. I feel like we are redefining the term beauty and we are giving it more layers, and depth and it's more than what just meets the eye." Sharing the video, proud mom Gauri Khan wrote, "Tira, for every you. Tira Beauty."

Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, AbRam makes his presence felt when his father shares anecdotes or his recations about something. Asked about AbRam's reaction to Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan recently said to a fan, "Baap Baap hota hai.. (A father is always a father)!! No no just joking. He loved the fight with the Big guy....he loved it in the climax.