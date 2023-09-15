Arjun Kapoor On Suhana Khan's Speech On Beauty: 'She Does Sound Like Somebody's Daughter' (Cough Shah Rukh Khan Cough)

A glimpse from the event. (courtesy: gaurikhan)

The online beauty platform Tira unveiled the new faces of the brand — Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan — at an event in Mumbai earlier this month. Now, Gauri Khan has shared a throwback clip from her daughter's interview, hosted by Arjun Kapoor, on Instagram. In the clip, Suhana, who will be making her Bollywood debut soon, opened up about Gen Z's take on beauty. She also stated how the young generation is “challenging and breaking” the unrealistic beauty standards. After listening to Suhana's well-articulated reply, Arjun Kapoor said, “She does sound like somebody's daughter, doesn't she?” The clip also features Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani. In the video, Arjun Kapoor asks, “Suhana [Khan], you are officially our Gen Z rep (representative). So I am curious. Aapke generation ka take kya hai beauty pe? [What is your generation's take on beauty?]”

To this, Suhana Khan replies, “I would like to think that our generation believes that above appearance beauty is more about self-expression and individuality. And, I think it is not about setting unrealistic beauty standards anymore, it is about challenging them and breaking them. I feel like we are redefining the term beauty and we are giving it more layers, and depth and it's more than what just meets the eye.”

Sharing the video, proud mom Gauri Khan wrote, “Tira, for every you. Tira Beauty.” Reacting to the Instagram post, Arjun Kapoor dropped “[Red heart] [smiley] she is rather well spoken.” Suhana Khan dropped a red heart and a kiss emoji in the comments. Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra also left red hearts. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar reacted with a smiley emoji. Suhana Khan will make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, alongside Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor

Earlier this year, Suhana Khan was named as one of the brand ambassadors of the cosmetic brand Maybelline. She was accompanied by singer-entrepreneur Ananya Birla, badminton champion PV Sindhu, and supermodel and cop Eksha Kerung.