Trending: Suhana Khan And Eksha Kerung In BTS Pics From Maybelline Shoot

Suhana with Eksha. (courtesy: ekshakerungofficial)

Suhana Khan, badminton champion PV Sindhu, singer and businesswoman Ananya Birla and supermodel Eksha Kerung are among the names that were announced as cosmetic giant Maybelline's new faces. Supermodel and police officer Eksha Kerung, who is among the brand's new ambassador, shared some behind-the-scene pictures from the advert shoot on Instagram. The pictures also feature Suhana Khan. "Thrilled shooting for Maybelline India," she wrote. In the picture, Suhana Khan can be seen dressed in mint green shorts that she paired with a crop top and a neon yellow jacket. Reksha can be seen opting for a denim-on-denim look.

Take a look at the picture here:

Introducing the new faces of the brand, Maybelline India's official Instagram handle shared an advert and the caption on the post read: "We've just got the perfect fit for Maybelline! We are taking our game up a notch with our sensational squad. Say hello to Suhana Khan, PV Sindhu, Ananya Birla and Eksha Kerung."

Suhana Khan is the daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior decorator and film producer Gauri Khan. Suhana completed her higher studies from New York. Before that she studied films at Ardingly College. Suhana Khan, who has also done theatre shows in the past, featured in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimeno. She will make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies. The film will also star late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

Eksha Kerung is a supermodel and police officer. She became a star after featuring in MTV Supermodel Of The Year 2. Additionally, she is a boxer and a biker. Eksha also featured in the 2023 film Lakadbaggha, co-starring Anshuman Jha, Riddhi Dogra and Milind Soman.