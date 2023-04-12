Meet Eksha Kerung: Maybelline's New Face Is A Supermodel And... Wait, Cop

Meet Eksha Kerung. (courtesy: ekshakerungofficial)

Cosmetic giant Maybelline unveiled the new faces of the beauty brand on Tuesday. Among them are Suhana Khan (soon to make her film debut), badminton ace PV Sindhu, singer and businesswoman Ananya Birla and supermodel Eksha Kerung. Let us also tell you that Eksha, from Sikkim, is not just a model. She is also a police officer, a biker and a boxer. Introducing the new faces of the brand, Maybelline India's official Instagram handle shared an advert and the caption on the post read: "We've just got the perfect fit for Maybelline! We are taking our game up a notch with our sensational squad. Say hello to Suhana Khan, PV Sindhu, Ananya Birla and Eksha Kerung."

Meet the Maybelline squad.

Now, let's meet Eksha Kerung. Her Instagram bio describes her as a cop, supermodel, boxer and rider. Her Instagram bio reads: "Headed to New York...From saving to slaying."

Here are some pictures of Eksha with Suhana Khan. She captioned the post: "Thrilled shooting for Maybelline India."

Eksha's profile is full of posts from when she is on duty. She shared what her diet looks like when she is at work. "Everybody's like what isyour diet meanwhile me one plate of momo for a day ...#duty," Eksha wrote.

Another post from Eksha Kerung's work diaries.

Did we mention that this supermodel loves to bike in her free time. Here are some posts.

She loves boxing too. Is there anything Eksha Kerung can't do? She summed up her relationship with her punching bag like this.

Eksha Kerung became an overnight sensation after she participated in MTV Supermodel Of The Year Season 2 in 2021. During her audition, Eksha received a standing ovation from the judges Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar. "I was always passionate and focused. And finally am living my dream. I always wanted to see myself in the show .It took lots of time and courage for me to show up and take a step for myself for my happiness for my dream. And now I did it," she wrote posting her audition video from the show.

Eksha also participated in the Miss Sikkim 2018 pageant. "Miss Sikkim 2018.. Its a fresh start along with exalting minds....feeling wow and proud and also blessed," she captioned a post.

Other than that, Eksha also featured in the 2023 film Lakadbaggha, co-starring Anshuman Jha, Riddhi Dogra and Milind Soman.