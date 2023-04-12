Meet Maybelline's New Faces - Suhana Khan, PV Sindhu, Ananya Birla And Eksha Kerung

Eksha Kerung, Ananya Birla and Suhana Khan at the launch event.

Cosmetic giant Maybelline New York unveiled the new faces of the brand at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The brand ambassadors from India include Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana, who will soon make her film debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Singer and entrepreneur Ananya Birla, supermodel and cop Eksha Kerung and last but not the least badminton champion PV Sindhu. Glimpses from the event were also shared by Maybelline New York's India page on Instagram. PV Sindhu was MIA from the event but she joined it online. Both Ananya and Eksha were dressed in pink ensembles, Suhaba Khan showed up in red.

See the pictures from the event here:

Here are glimpses of some inside pictures from the event.

An advert featuring the new faces of the brand read: "Say hello to the new faces of Maybelline New York."

Ahead of the big event, Suhana Khan teased her Instafam with throwback pictures of herself from New York. "Touchdown. Hi, New York City," she wrote earlier. Later, she clarified that she is in Mumbai and wrote: "Just kidding hehe but getting ready for something super exciting."

Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior decorator Gauri Khan, completed her higher studies from New York. Before that she studied films at Ardingly College. Suhana Khan, who has also done theatre shows in the past, featured in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimeno. She will make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies. The film will also star late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.