Suhana Khan Had This To Say After KKR's Win Against Gujarat Titans

Suhana Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: suhanakhan2)

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, on Sunday, hailed cricketer Rinku Singh for his stupendous 5 successive sixes in the final over of Kolkata Knight Riders thrilling IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Taking to Instagram, Suhana shared a picture on her story and wrote, "Unreal."

Actor Ananya Panday also shared a picture on her stories and dropped raising hand emoticons.Talking about the match, Gujarat Titans posted 204/4 in their 20 overs after electing to bat first. Vijay Shankar top-scored with 63 off 24 balls, consisting of four boundaries and five sixes. Sai Sudharshan also scored his second half-century in IPL 2023, scoring 53 in 38 balls consisting of three fours and two sixes. Shubman Gill also played a solid knock of 39 runs in 31 balls, with five fours.

Sunil Narine was the pick of the bowlers for KKR, taking 3/33 in four overs. Suyash Sharma also continued his solid run after a three-fer against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the previous match, taking 1/35 in his four overs.

In chase of 205 runs, KKR was reduced to 28/2, but skipper Nitish Rana (45 off 29 balls with four boundaries and three sixes) put on a hundred-run stand for the third wicket with Venkatesh Iyer, who scored 83 in 40 balls, which consisted of eight fours and five sixes.

Dismissal of these two set batters and Rashid's hat-trick put KKR on the backfoot at 155/7. The equation came down to 29 runs in the final over. Rinku Singh came through with a clutch cameo, hitting five successive sixes in the final over to seal what was once an improbable win for KKR. Rinku scored 48* in 21 balls, consisting of one four and six sixes.

Rashid was the pick of the bowlers for GT, taking 3/37. Alzarri Joseph took two, while Joshua Little and Mohammed Shami took a wicket each.

Rinku Singh was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his unbelievable match-winning cameo.

With this win, KKR has climbed to third position in the points table, winning two of their three matches and losing one. They have a total of four points. GT has slipped to fourth position and has a similar win-loss record to KKR, but KKR is one position up due to superior net-run-rate.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)