Sorry Folks, Suhana Khan Is Very Much In Mumbai. Here's Proof

Suhana Khan was pictured at an event in Mumbai.

Earlier today, we informed you that Suhana Khan has jetted off to New York on vacation. However, it seems Shah Rukh Khan's daughter pranked us as she is in Mumbai. A while ago, she attended an event in the city with Ananya Birla. Suhana looked beautiful in a red co-ord set and left her hair loose. She paired the outfit with heels and happily posed for the shutterbugs at an event. Before arriving at the venue, Suhana informed her Instafam that she was joking about being in New York. Sharing a video on her Instagram stories, she wrote, "Just kidding hehe but getting ready for something super exciting!" and geo-tagged the location as Mumbai.

Suhana Khan joked about being in New York as she now seems to be the brand ambassador of the beauty brand Maybelline New York.

First, check out Suhana's post below:

Now, take a look at the stunning pictures of Suhana from the event below:

Earlier today, Suhana Khan shared throwback pictures from her New York diaries. In the first image, Suhana is happily posing for the camera in a purple bodycon, while the next image is a breathtaking view of the sky.

Earlier this month, Suhana Khan attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala event with her mother Gauri and brother Aryan Khan. On the first day of the event, Suhana opted for a golden saree with sequin detailing from the shelves of Sabyasachi. She accessorised her look with statement earrings and left her hair loose.

Take a look below:

On the work front, Suhana Khan is soon going to step into her father's shoes and make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.