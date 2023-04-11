Suhana Khan Wants You To Guess Her Holiday Destination

Suhana Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: suhanakhan2)

Suhana Khan, who has jetted off on vacation, has treated her Insta family to pictures from the album. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter shared a beautiful photo of her in which she can be seen standing on the balcony in a purple ensemble. She has tied her hair in a neat ponytail and is smiling for the camera. In the background, we can see the clock tower. Sharing the picture, she asked her fans to guess the place: "Can you guess where I am". If you want to know whether your answer is correct or not then, check her next post.

She shared a breathtaking view of the sky and wrote, "Touchdown. Hi, New York City!"

For those who don't know, then let us tell you, New York holds a special place in Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana's heart because she attended The New York University (NYU) Tisch School of the Arts, New York. She studied acting and drama.

Meanwhile, she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, also marking the debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor. The movie also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.

Last year in December, the cast of The Archies wrapped up the shooting of the film. Zoya Akhtar shared several pictures from the last day of the shoot and wrote, "Archieeeeeessssss! Film Wrap. Best Crew. Best Cast. Only Gratitude".

The Archies will release on Netflix, but the makers are yet to announce the release date.