Some Candid IPL Pics Of Shah Rukh Khan And Daughter Suhana With Shanaya Kapoor

SRK with Suhana and Shanaya at the match. (courtesy: SRKUniverse)

Shah Rukh Khan, who happens to be the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, watched his team's IPL match with Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. The superstar was accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan and her best friend Shanaya Kapoor, who is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor. Some picture-perfect moments of SRK, Suhana and Shanaya cheering for Kolkata Knight Riders at Thursday's IPL match have been shared by fans pages on social media and are trending big time.

Check out the picture here:

Here's another picture of SRK with Suhana and Shanaya.

Here's a video of SRK, Suhana and Shanaya Kapoor checking into the venue.

Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior decorator Gauri Khan, completed her higher studies from New York. Before that she studied films at Ardingly College. Suhana Khan, who has also done theatre shows in the past, featured in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimeno. She will make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies. The film will also star late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor. She is set to make her big Bollywood debut with the film Bedhadak, which will be directed by Shashank Khaitan and it will be produced by Karan Johar. Shanaya Kapoor began her career as an assistant director with the 2020 Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which featured her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.