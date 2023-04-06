Did Gauri Khan Deny Anusha Dandekar An Interview With Suhana? VJ Addresses Backlash

Image was shared by Anusha.(courtesy: vjanusha)

The grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai is over but the inside pictures and videos from the star-studded affair are still surfacing online. A video of VJ and actress Anusha Dandekar meeting Gauri Khan and her daughter Suhana has been doing the rounds on the internet for all the wrong reasons.

The video shows Anusha convincing the mother-daughter duo for a byte. However, Gauri seemingly refused Anusha to take Suhana's interview. The particular moment was caught on camera.

A section of social media users trolled Anusha as they felt Gauri and Suhana ignored her. Some slammed her for forcing Gauri and Suhana to give interviews. "Kya gazab bezati hai yaar," a social media user wrote. "Anusha wants to use SRK family to get into the limelight," another one wrote.

Take a look at the video here:

After facing backlash, Anusha took to Instagram and hit back at the trolls.

"This constant controversy you are trying to create just because you want to be haters and because you are so called fans of people who weren't at this event, you want to try and make sure I somehow come out looking bad, well sorry I can't be part of your plan," she wrote. Anusha added, "Some people don't like to give interviews and never have and that's totally okay.

And some have to wait for their release till they do any interviews.THE END.I think I did a great job and I'm really good at what I do...but no one's stopping you to try my job if you have so many opinions. I wish you happiness, so you will finally stop being bullies."

The mother-daughter did not give interview to Anusha at the event but Shah Rukh spoke to her in detail.

Lauding Nita Ambani's vision for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Nita has spent so many years trying to get this. I've known that, I think 10 to 12 years back, we've been discussing this and she's been talking to me. She showed me the blueprint. It was designed in a bigger way, differently. Now it's designed very differently. And it is such a spirit of passion here. It's such a journey of passion."

