Gauri Khan In A Star-Studded Pic From Ambani Event, Featuring Penelope Cruz, Ananya Panday, Kids Suhana And Aryan

Gauri Khan shared this image. (courtesy: gaurikhan)

We cannot keep calm because Gauri Khan just dropped a star-studded picture from the Ambani event and yes it features Penelope Cruz along with Suhana Khan, her friend Ananya Panday and brother Aryan Khan. This weekend the Bollywood fraternity has kept us hooked to Instagram with their gorgeous appearances on the red carpet of the Ambani Gala and we are not complaining. Our absolutely favourite is however this picture featuring the gorgeous women across Hollywood and Bollywood, all in one frame. On Sunday night, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan shared a post from the Ambani event and captioned it, "A spectacular night at." In the picture we can see mother and daughter duo, Gauri Khan and Suhana looking lovely in a saree. Ananya Panday looks beautiful in an evening gown while Hollywood star Penelope Cruz shines in a pink gown. Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan can also be spotted in the picture, looking dapper.

Take a look at the post here:

On the first day of the event, an inside pic shared by a fan page of Shah Rukh Khan and his family, set the social media abuzz. The picture featured Shah Rukh Khan happily posing with wife Gauri, son Aryan and daughter Suhana.

Take a look at the viral picture here:

While Shah Rukh Khan skipped the red carpet, his family happily posed together at the event last night. His wife Gauri Khan, son Aryan and daughter Suhana were posing on the red carpet when Salman Khan joined them for a picture-perfect moment.

At the cultural event, Shah Rukh Khan also shook his legs with Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh to Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the movie Pathaan. In the viral video, SRK can be seen calling Varun and Ranveer, and then they do the hook steps of the track.

Saturday was the second day of the music festival Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) hosted by the Ambani family.