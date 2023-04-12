Everything You Need To Know About Ananya Birla, 'So Grateful' To Be Maybelline's New Face

Ananya Birla shared this image. (courtesy: ananyabirla)

Singer-songwriter Ananya Birla is the new face of the beauty brand Maybelline New York. Apart from Ananya Birla, Suhana Khan, Eksha Kerung and Olympian PV Sindhu are the new faces of the beauty brand. Ananya Birla has also shared a picture on Instagram to announce her association with Maybelline New York. She said, “So grateful to be the new face of Maybelline New York with an incredible bunch of women!! I can't wait for you all to see the amazing stuff we've been working on for the past few months.” Replying to the post, tennis ace Sania Mirza wrote, “Starrrr” along with a fire emoji. VJ Anusha Dandekar said, “Get it Gurl”. She has also added red heart and fire emojis to the post.

Now, that everyone is talking about Ananya Birla, we have decided to take a look at some little-known facts about her:

1. Let us start with her Instagram bio. It reads, “Making music, movies and building businesses.”

2.Ananya Birla is the daughter of Kumar Mangalam and Neerja Birla. Ananya and her brother Aryaman Vikram Birla were inducted as directors by the Board of Grasim Industries Limited. Expressing her gratitude, Ananya wrote, “This is an honour for us. We take this responsibility very seriously and will continue to work hard to keep achieving new milestones at Grasim in alignment with the larger vision.”

3. Ananya Birla released her debut album - Livin The Life - in 2016.

4. Ananya Birla recently organised a multi-city music tour - You Make Me Better.

5. Ananya Birla is also part of the film Shlok - The Desi Sherlock by Kunal Kohli. She will share the screen with Bobby Deol. Sharing a selfie with her co-star, Ananya wrote, “Day 15 of shoot is going to be a post. Shlok and Jane at your service.”

6. Ananya Birla released the soulful track Dil Karda earlier this year. The lyrics were written by Kumaar.

7.Ananya Birla founded her first company, Svatantra Microfin Pvt Ltd, at the age of 17. She is also the founder of design-led home decor brand Ikai Asai.