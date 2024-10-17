Ananya Birla Dives Into Family History, Shares Unseen Letters From Gandhi To GD Birla

The video has accumulated more than 151,000 views.

Ananya Birla, the daughter of Aditya Birla Group's billionaire chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, recently shared a few unseen letters written by Mahatma Gandhi to her great-great-grandfather, Ghanshyam Das Birla. The singer-songwriter shared the video on Instagram on Wednesday. In the clip, she dived into her family history and revealed that GD Birla and Gandhi were not just acquaintances but "best of friends". She also admitted that reading the letters revealed the "density of legacy" and inspired her to do everything possible to "preserve" it.

"Diving into some family history today! Found these letters between my great-great-grandfather and Gandhiji, and they're incredible," wrote Ananya Birla while sharing a video of herself reading aloud the letters Mahatma Gandhi wrote to GD Birla.

Gandhi expressed in one of the letters, "I do not trust anybody blindly, but it is our duty to have faith in mankind. When both parties are in the wrong, it is rather difficult to decide which one deserves greater blame." "I have therefore worked out a simple plan: Do good even to the evil-doer," he added.

In another letter, Gandhi wrote, "God has not given anyone the knowledge of the last moment, so why should we worry about this inevitable thing?"

"Ghanshyam Das, care lucky Calcutta. Come as soon as possible. Vallabhbhai waiting for you, wire reply immediately," Gandhi wrote in another letter.

Ananya Birla shared the video just a few days back and since then it has accumulated more than 88,000 likes and over 151,000 views.

In the comments section, one user wrote, "This is crazy!! Hope we get to see you read out many more letters between them."

"Just so amazing a treasure trove. Wow!" commented another. "Omg even my husband's great-grandfather had these letters from Mahatma Gandhi and his name was Banarsi Dass Aggarwal ji. And when I see those handwritten letters I too get this intense feeling of preserving them as a token of legacy. Ananya I so resonate with you here," shared a third user.

"You should definitely archive them, these are your access points to the past which connect you to your present and which can be taken to the future," expressed one user.