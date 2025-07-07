Man Attempts To Vandalise Mahatma Gandhi's Statue In Pune, Arrested

A 35-year-old man, suspected to be a mentally unstable, allegedly tried to desecrate Mahatma Gandhi's statue located at Pune railway station in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

Some people in the area caught hold of the man after the incident late Sunday night and handed him over to the police, who placed him under arrest, they said.

Local Congress workers on Monday staged a protest near the statue, demanding stringent action against the man.

The accused, identified as Suraj Shukla, hails from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Commissioner Of Police (Zone 2) Milind Mohite said.

"The man, who looked mentally unstable, had some religious books in his bag and a billhook in his hand and was attempting to desecrate the statue using the sharp tool. However, he was caught by the people around and was handed over to the police," Mohite said.

To a question, another official said the statue was not damaged but a small tile of the pedestal, on which the statue is placed, was damaged as the man climbed it.

The accused lives in Vishrantwadi area of Pune and sells 'rudraksh' (holy beads). He had purchased the sharp weapon from Wai in Satara district, the official said.

"The man has been arrested and we have registered a case against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further probe is on," the official said.

Congress city unit president Arvind Shinde alleged the man climbed the pedestal of the statue and tried to desecrate it.

The local Congress workers staged a protest near the statue to condemn the incident.

"A large number of party workers staged a protest at the statue and demanded stern action against the man," Shinde said.

