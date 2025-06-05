Only Known Portrait Of Mahatma Gandhi Set To Be Auctioned. It Will Cost...

A rare painting of Mahatma Gandhi, believed to be the only one he ever posed for, is set to go under the hammer in London. The artwork, created in 1931 by British artist Clare Leighton, will be auctioned at Bonhams in July.

The oil painting will go on sale on July 11 and is expected to fetch between 50,000 - 70,000 pounds (approx. Rs 58 lakh to Rs 81 lakh), according to a report. This rare oil painting is up for auction for the first time.

Earlier, it was displayed publicly in 1974 but was allegedly attacked with a knife.

There is no concrete evidence, but the catalogue description states that they couldn't find any supporting documentation. Nevertheless, the picture exhibits evidence of restoration to what appear to be mended tears in multiple areas.

A label on the back confirms the artwork was restored in 1974 by the Lyman Allyn Museum Conservation Laboratory.

Ms Leighton made this portrait when Gandhi visited London in 1931 to attend the Second Round Table Conference. During his visit, she was introduced to Gandhi by her close friend and political journalist Henry Noel Brailsford.

An ardent advocate of Indian independence, Mr Brailsford visited India in 1930 and went on to write the book Rebel India to support the cause. Through this connection, Ms Leighton first met Gandhi and was allowed to sit with him several times to sketch and paint his likeness. She was one of the few artists allowed into his office.

Rhyanon Demery, head of sales, said, "There is nothing comparable to this painting in existence, as it was painted in his lifetime and was a painting that he sat for on multiple occasions."

For the first time, Ms Leighton displayed her artwork in November 1931 at Albany Galleries in London. The next month, she received a letter from Mahadev Desai, Gandhi's personal secretary. The back of the painting still has a copy of this letter attached.

The letter reads, "It was such a pleasure to have had you here for many mornings doing Mr Gandhi's portrait."