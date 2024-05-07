Ananya Birla Pauses Music Career. Bobby Deol And Others Comment On 'Hardest Decision'

Ananya Birla shared this image. (courtesy: ananyabirla)

Singer-songwriter Ananya Birla has announced that she will be stepping away from her music career to focus on her business endeavours. Ananya Birla, who released her debut album - Livin The Life - in 2016, shared that it has become “near impossible” to balance her business and music projects. In a text post, Ananya Birla wrote: “Guys, this has been the hardest decision. I've reached a stage where balancing both the businesses I run and am building + music is becoming near impossible and it's taking a toll on me in ways that I can't express. Thank you for all the love for the music I've released over the years. I hope one day we can appreciate English music made by our own people as there is so much talent in our own country. Thank you again. It's time I focus all my energies to the business world.”

In the caption, she wrote: “Unforgettable memories, thank you for all the love,” with a mending heart and music note emoji. In response, tennis icon Sania Mirza wrote: “Love you so much.” Singer Armaan Malik wrote: “So sad to hear that Ananya, but you keep doing you! More power to all your dreams and future endeavours [heart emoji].” Bobby Deol said: “Wish you the best in whatever you do in your life god bless you.”

Designer Sandeep Khosla wrote: “All the best!! And God Bless Ananya Birla.” Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali wrote: “Wish you the best in whatever you decide to do. You deserve it and more.” Nandita Mahtani replied with heart emojis. Actor Ashish Chowdhry replied, “God bless. Such hard decisions usually turn out to be the opening chapter in one's biographical book of success. Wishing that it goes as well for you!” Archana Pania wrote: “You go gurllllll,” with flame emojis.

This post comes just two weeks after Ananya Birla shared a video titled, “POV: Hearing your first Bollywood song on the big screen.” In the clip she is seen humming along to her song from Do Aur Do Pyaar in a theatre. She wrote: “This was a moment I'll remember for a while! Hearing our song Jazbaati Hai Dil in the cinema! Guys this is also our first song in a Bollywood movie with a theatrical release! Do Aur Do Pyaar was a really easy, enjoyable watch! Catch it in the nearest cinema near you if you haven't already. My sister as usual, was being the best cheerleader.”

Ananya Birla is the daughter of industrialist Kumar Mangalam and Neerja Birla. She will be seen in the film Shlok - The Desi Sherlock by Kunal Kohli, alongside Bobby Deol.