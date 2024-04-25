Sendhil Ramamurthy On Working With His Do Aur Do Pyaar Co-Star Vidya Balan: 'Extraordinary Actress'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: balanvidya)

Vidya Balan's recent release Do Aur Do Pyaar is ruling over hearts as well as box office numbers. Now, her co-star from the film Indian-American actor Sendhil Ramamurthy has admitted that he was unsure of how Vidya Balan would be before they met. The actor, in an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, confessed he imagined her as someone who is a ‘diva' or probably a ‘difficult' person on sets. “I had no idea on what to expect coming in because, you know, she's Vidya Balan. Is she going to be a diva, is she going to be a difficult working person? I didn't know what to expect so I came in there ready for anything. I came in prepared for the worst," Sendhil admitted.

He continued, "We met and she gave me this big hug and felt this is going to be okay and this is going to be great. I loved working with her. We keep talking and texting and we want to find something else that we could do together," he said, adding that she is ‘an extraordinary actress.'

In his review of the film, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "The dreariness of domesticity and the lure of liberating dalliance collide in Do Aur Do Aur Pyaar but not for a moment does the film adopt a moralistic stance on the married couple cheating on each other."

"Refreshingly dispassionate about matters of the heart but unfailingly engaging in the way it treats human equations within and outside the institution of marriage, Do Aur Do Pyaar is an unpretentious and genteel little gem that is as remarkably comfortable in its skin as the four characters that it revolves around," he added.

For Vidya Balan, this marks her first theatrical release since her 2023 film Neeyat, which also struggled at the box office. Conversely, for Pratik Gandhi, it's his second Hindi theatrical release following Kunal Kemmu's comedy Madgaon Express. This film also marks Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi's first collaboration together.