TUDUM 2023: Alia Bhatt And The Archies To Appear In Netflix Fan Event

Still from a video posted by Suhana Khan. (courtesy: suhanakhan2 )

Hey folks, the wait is finally over. TUDUM, the highly-awaited Netflix fan event, is returning for another round and this year it will feature Alia Bhatt and The Archies as well. The news of the announcement was shared by Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who is gearing up for her big debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Sharing the announcement video, which features some of the biggest stars including Alia Bhatt and Chris Hemsworth, Suhana Khan captioned the post, "From Riverdale to Sao Paulo, catch the #TheArchies gang at the TUDUM global fan event on 18th June!"

Suhana's latest Instagram entry got a whole lot of love from her friends Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Birla, who dropped heart emojis below the post.

Take a look at Suhana's post:

Netflix India also posted the announcement video on their timeline and captioned it, "ARE YOU READY? The BIGGEST announcements of the year are coming your way and it's happening LIVE! Catch the #TUDUM live stream on Netflix India's YouTube channel on JUNE 18."

In the video, we can also see Alia Bhatt, dressed in a black dress going, "We can't wait for you."

Take a look at the video here:

The TUDUM event will go live on June 17. The Archies will also star late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahanii alongside Ranveer Singh.