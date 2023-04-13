Suhana Khan Is 'Thrilled' To Be Maybelline's New Face. Mom Gauri Left This Comment On Her Post

A still from the video. (courtesy: suhanakhan2)

Ahead of her Bollywood debut, Suhana Khan has become the brand ambassador of the cosmetic giant Maybelline. Now, Suhana has offered a glimpse of one of the advertisements on her Instagram handle, along with a note praising Ananya Birla, Eksha Kerunga and PV Sindhu. "Thrilled to be the new face of Maybelline New York and to share the space with these amazing women!" followed by a heart emoticon. Soon after she shared the post, her mother Gauri Khan couldn't help but comment, "I want this mascara now!!!!!!"

Praising Suhana Khan, Shweta Bachchan commented, "Love it !!! This is fabulous." Suhana's cousin Alia Chhiba, wrote, "Big sis. Omggggg." Followed by heart eyes emoticons. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a fire emoticon. Her The Archies co-star Tara Sharma commented, "Woohoo. Looking fab. Huge congrats."

Take a look below:

On Tuesday, Maybelline in a grand event in Mumbai unveiled the new faces of the brand. The brand ambassadors from India include Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana, Ananya Birla (singer and entrepreneur), supermodel and cop Eksha Kerung and last but not least, badminton champion PV Sindhu.

A day later, proud father Shah Rukh Khan dropped an appreciation post on his Instagram handle. Sharing a video of Suhana from the event, SRK wrote, "Congratulations on Maybelline beta. Well dressed... well spoken... well done & if I may take some credit, well brought up! Love you my Lil Lady in Red!." Soon after, an ecstatic Suhana replied, "Awww love you!! So cute."

On the work front, Suhana Khan is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The movie also marks the debut of Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor.

