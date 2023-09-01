Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani And Suhana Khan? This Red Carpet Is Hard To Beat

Suhana Khan, Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor at the event.

The online beauty platform Tira unveiled the new faces of the brand at a grand event in Mumbai on Thursday night. The brand ambassadors include superstars Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani along with The Archies actor Suhana Khan, who is set to make her Bollywood debut soon. At the launch, the trio posed together on the red carpet. Kareena was the definition of stunning in a classic black number that she wore with a statement necklace. Kiara Advani, no less, was gorgeous as ever in a teal co-ord set. She had her hair tied in sleek bun. Suhana Khan looked pretty in a red outfit she wore to the event.

See pictures from the event here:

Kareena Kapoor's make-up and outfit was on point. She finished her look with kohl-rimmed eyes and a tint of pink on her lips and cheeks. "I'm ready for tonite," she wrote sharing the pictures.

Mirror, mirror on the wall - Kiara Advani shared a closer look of her OOTN.

Screenshot of Kiara Advani's Instagram story.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha last year. She will next be seen in Jaane Jaan, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress will also be seen Hansal Mehta's untitled project. The actress will also star in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh.

Kiara Advani will next be seen with Ram Charan in Game Changer. She is the star of hits like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Lust Stories, among others. She was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.

Earlier this year, Suhana Khan was named as one of the four new brand ambassadors of the cosmetic giant Maybelline, alongside singer-entrepreneur Ananya Birla, supermodel and cop Eksha Kerung and badminton champion PV Sindhu. She will make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, alongside Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor.