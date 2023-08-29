Asked About Her Reaction If She Caught Her Boyfriend Cheating, Suhana Khan Said...

Images shared on Instagram.(courtesy: suhanakhan2 )

Suhana Khan, who is all set to capture our hearts on December 7 with her debut film The Archies, was asked in a recent interview by Vogue about her reaction if she found the boy she's been dating, slipping into other girls' DMs. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's reply, as predicted, was gold. In the capacity of Veronica, the name of her character in The Archies, Suhana said, "Veronica's already got a long list of boys chasing after her. She's going to be texting other boys herself.” However, speaking for herself, Suhana said, "I would dump him because I am the type of girl who strictly likes a one-woman man.”

Meanwhile, the stars of Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies announced the film's release date on Tuesday and they did it in style. Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, singer Aditi Saigal, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda posed next to a live billboard on Mumbai's Western Express Highway. FYI, the billboard features a countdown timer that tracks the number of days left for the film's release on Netflix.

See the pictures here:

Earlier the desi Archies gang won the audience's heart by serving food to guests at The Bombay Canteen on Independence Day.

The film's teaser was released at the grand Netflix Tudum event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, earlier this year. "You've seen them in comics, in books, and in Riverdale - but this time around, you'll see them in India! Set in the 60's, The Archies builds a world that's both familiar and new. Here's your first look," wrote the makers sharing the teaser.

The Archies marks the debut of Suhana Khan alongside Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor.