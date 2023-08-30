Uff, Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra, Please Stop Being This Cute. See Instagram Exchange

Kiara Advani pictured at a shoot. (courtesy: sidmalhotra)

Leave it to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to set couple goals all the time. On Wednesday afternoon, Sidharth posted a stunning BTS picture of wife Kiara from a shoot on his Instagram story and he wrote, "May your smile keep shining on every set and wherever you go. Every you deserves nothing but true happiness. Can't wait to see what you're shooting next for." Without sharing any details, Kiara Advani simply replied to Sidharth on her Instagram story and wrote, "Right back at ya Sidharth Malhotra. Really excited for what's coming next."

See Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram exchange here:

Screenshot of Kiara Advani's Instagram story.

Kiara Advani married her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra in February in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Posting their wedding pictures on social media, the couple wrote: "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

In terms of work, Kiara Advani will next be seen with Ram Charan in Game Changer. She is the star of hits like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Lust Stories, among others. She was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.

Sidharth Malhotra started his career as a model and later made his debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012. Before his debut, he worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar's 2010 film My Name Is Khan. Sidharth Malhotra is a star of films like Shershaah, Hasee Toh Phasee, Ek Villain, Marjaavaan, Kapoor And Sons, A Gentleman and Baar Baar Dekho, to name a few. He will next be seen in Yodha.