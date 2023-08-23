Sleepy Kiara Advani Reminds Airport Paparazzi That Celebs Are People Too - Watch

Kiara Advani at the airport

A new day, and a new airport story of Kiara Advani. The Shershaah actor was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. Kiara Advani is one of the favourites of the paparazzi. The actor looked vibrant in a bright yellow kurti. She completed her look with kohl-rimmed eyes. Kiara's video at the airport is trending on the Internet. In the video, we can see Kiara walking fast while the shutterbugs telling her to slow down a bit. Kiara can be heard saying to them, "Bohat neend aa rahi hai. Late night thi. (I feel very sleepy. Had late night flight)." A paparazzo dramatically says to her, "Ma'am, hum pe daya karo (Ma'am, show some mercy towards us)." Reacting to his words, Kiara makes a face and repeats the line. Finally the Kabir Singh actor hurriedly gets into her car.

Kiara Advani appeared as a guest for NDTV's Independence Day special show Jai Jawan recently. She went to Amritsar and interacted with BSF jawans. During her interaction, she was asked by a female jawan what she first cooked after her marriage. Kiara Advani had to pause for minutes and then laughed. She said she hasn't cooked anything so far except boiling water. However, Kiara revealed that husband Sidharth Malhotra loves to cook and he can make excellent bread.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will next be seen with Ram Charan in a film titled Game Changer. She recently starred in the moderately successful Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. Kiara Advani is the star of hits like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Lust Stories to name a few.